BREAKING: OL Johnny Williams IV Commits to West Virginia

The train keeps on rolling for WVU as class of 2023 offensive lineman Johnny Williams IV (6'7", 315 lbs) of Northeast HS in Macon, Georgia just announced his commitment to the program.

Williams IV chose West Virginia over offers from Arizona State, Connecticut, Duke, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Southern, Georgia Tech, Jackson State, Louisville, Miami (FL), NC State, Oregon, and Virginia.

