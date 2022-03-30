JUCO All-American Enjoys Visit to WVU, Calls it 'a Dream Opportunity'

West Virginia seems to be in good standing with the nation's leading rebounder in all of junior college basketball.

Are you looking for the inside scoop on West Virginia football recruiting? Then, subscribe to Mountaineer Maven, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan, a name you can trust and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

The Mountaineer coaching staff continues to pursue junior college and traditional transfers this offseason in an effort to replace the three players that entered the portal and the five that are graduating.

Recently, WVU hosted JUCO big man Mohamed Wague (6'10", 200 lbs) of Harcum College for an official visit. Shortly after his trip to Morgantown, Wague caught up with Mountaineers Now to discuss how things went.

"It was great. I like it a lot," Wague said. "I love how they all hangout together and Coach Huggins and Coach Martin made me feel like I was at home. Going to a school like WVU is like a dream opportunity for me."

As Wague was being shown around campus, he quickly began to realize how much the school offers. Head coach Bob Huggins said a number of times throughout the season, this is a big reason why he likes JUCO kids, because they're not spoiled. They appreciate everything they have and don't take anything for granted.

"All of the resources on the academic side like having full-time tutors just for the basketball team is amazing. The facilities are unbelievable too. They've got everything a player could need."

This past season as a freshman, Wague averaged 14.8 points and 11.9 rebounds per game. He led the nation in offensive rebounds (170) and in total rebounds (417) and was also third in blocked shots (102). At the end of the season, he was named a JUCO First Team All-American.

No timetable for a decision has been made, but Wague will weigh all of his options and take his time before picking a school. He currently holds offers from BYU, Charlotte, Drexel, Georgia State, Hampton, and Wichita State.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.