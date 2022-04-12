Skip to main content

JUCO Big Jimmy Bell Jr. Includes WVU in Top Four

Will the Mountaineers add another big man through the JUCO level?

Are you looking for the inside scoop on West Virginia basketball recruiting? Then, subscribe to Mountaineer Maven, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan, a name you can trust and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

West Virginia has two scholarships remaining and I would expect they use at least one, if not both on bigs. One guy to keep your eyes on throughout the next week or so is JUCO forward Jimmy Bell Jr. from Moberly Area College in Missouri. 

WVU offered Bell back in late March and is starting to make some serious progress recruiting him. On Monday, I spoke with Bell to get an update on how things are going and he said that he has narrowed down his options to four schools: East Tennessee State, Oakland, Sam Houston, and West Virginia.

"I like how Coach Huggins coaches," Bell said of WVU. "He is more of an old school coach like my head coach at Moberly. I like his playing style and his need for bigs. He wants to give us the ball."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In one season at Moberly, Bell nearly averaged a double-double, going for 9.3 points and 9.1 rebounds per game on 59% shooting from the field. He finished the season as the third-best offensive rebounder in JUCO (146 rebounds) and 11th in total rebounds. Adding Wague and Bell, two of the best rebounders in JUCO, would certainly make the Mountaineers more competitive on the glass.

A decision is expected to be made sometime next week. 

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Screen Shot 2022-04-12 at 9.25.38 AM
Mountaineers in the Pros

Schuyler Callihan Show: Kevin Jones Stops by to Talk Career in Japan, Transfer Portal + WVU

By Schuyler Callihan18 minutes ago
Jan 8, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Bob Huggins yells from the bench during the first half against the Kansas State Wildcats at WVU Coliseum.
Basketball

WVU Hoops Loses 2022 Commit

By Schuyler Callihan24 minutes ago
Apr 11, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Alek Manoah (6) throws a pitch in the first inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium.
Mountaineers in the Pros

Manoah Gets the W in Season Debut

By Christopher Hall11 hours ago
WVU Basketball
Basketball

BREAKING: WVU Secures Commitment from JUCO F Mohamed Wague

By Schuyler Callihan15 hours ago
Randy Mazey
Baseball

West Virginia Steadily Climbing into the Rankings

By Christopher Hall15 hours ago
Aust Davis
Baseball

Austin Davis Earns Big 12 Player of the Week

By Christopher Hall17 hours ago
USATSI_17679363_168388579_lowres (1)
Basketball

BREAKING: WVU Lands Iowa Transfer

By Schuyler Callihan20 hours ago
Mar 9, 2022; Kansas City, MO, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Sean McNeil (22) attempts a free throw in the second half against the Kansas State Wildcats at T-Mobile Center.
Basketball

WVU Transfer Sean McNeil to Decide Between Six Schools

By Schuyler Callihan21 hours ago