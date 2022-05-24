Skip to main content

BREAKING: West Virginia Beats Out TCU for JUCO Corner

WVU gets an experienced corner via JUCO ball.

Are you looking for the inside scoop on West Virginia football recruiting? Then, subscribe to Mountaineer Maven, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan, a name you can trust and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

Tuesday evening, West Virginia picked up a commitment from cornerback Jaylon Shelton (6'2", 190 lbs) of Tyler Junior College. Shelton chose the Mountaineers over TCU, but also had other offers from Middle Tennessee, Louisiana Tech, Indiana, Eastern Kentucky, Austin Peay, Stephen F. Austin, Prairie View A&M, and Northern Alabama. 

Shelton always knew that he wanted to play in the Big 12, but at the end of the day, the opportunity at WVU was too difficult to pass up. 

"I was extremely excited when I found out I received a full ride to West Virginia University because that was my first Big 12 offer and I’ve always dreamed of playing in the Big 12," Shelton told Mountaineers Now. "I think there's a lot of positivity surrounding the program, especially with the amazing facilities and coaching staff."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Shelton has been holding most of his conversations with co-defensive coordinator ShaDon Brown, someone he's developed a close-knit relationship with. "I love the way he runs the defense and I feel like he is a genuinely good guy. The support of the fan base and the opportunity to come in and make an impact right away was very intriguing to me."

Shelton has three years of eligibility remaining.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Juwan Staten
Mountaineers in the Pros

Juwan Staten Returns to Best Virginia

By Christopher Hall44 minutes ago
WVU Baseball
Baseball

Multiple Mountaineers Earn All-Big 12 Conference Honors

By Christopher Hall1 hour ago
Screen Shot 2022-05-23 at 8.48.13 PM
Recruiting

PAC-12 Commit Visits WVU - Can the Mountaineers Flip That Decision?

By Schuyler Callihan8 hours ago
Untitled design - 2022-05-23T220405.719
Big 12

MAILBAG: Success in Transfer Portal, Right Tackle Battle, 1958 Title Game + More

By Schuyler Callihan8 hours ago
Untitled design - 2022-05-23T205515.732
Recruiting

It's WVU vs TCU for 2022 JUCO Corner

By Schuyler Callihan18 hours ago
Hot Board
Area 304+

WVU Football Recruiting Hot Board: Top Lists, Names to Watch + Decision Dates

By Schuyler CallihanMay 23, 2022
Member Exclusive
Screen Shot 2022-05-22 at 9.02.36 PM
Recruiting

Another WVU WR Target Moves Up Decision Date

By Schuyler CallihanMay 23, 2022
NFL Locker Room
Area 304+

Analyzing WVU's Chances to Land 2023 WR Rodney Gallagher

By Schuyler CallihanMay 23, 2022