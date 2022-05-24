BREAKING: West Virginia Beats Out TCU for JUCO Corner

Are you looking for the inside scoop on West Virginia football recruiting? Then, subscribe to Mountaineer Maven, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan, a name you can trust and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

Tuesday evening, West Virginia picked up a commitment from cornerback Jaylon Shelton (6'2", 190 lbs) of Tyler Junior College. Shelton chose the Mountaineers over TCU, but also had other offers from Middle Tennessee, Louisiana Tech, Indiana, Eastern Kentucky, Austin Peay, Stephen F. Austin, Prairie View A&M, and Northern Alabama.

Shelton always knew that he wanted to play in the Big 12, but at the end of the day, the opportunity at WVU was too difficult to pass up.

"I was extremely excited when I found out I received a full ride to West Virginia University because that was my first Big 12 offer and I’ve always dreamed of playing in the Big 12," Shelton told Mountaineers Now. "I think there's a lot of positivity surrounding the program, especially with the amazing facilities and coaching staff."

Shelton has been holding most of his conversations with co-defensive coordinator ShaDon Brown, someone he's developed a close-knit relationship with. "I love the way he runs the defense and I feel like he is a genuinely good guy. The support of the fan base and the opportunity to come in and make an impact right away was very intriguing to me."

Shelton has three years of eligibility remaining.

