BREAKING: JUCO Forward Jimmy Bell Jr. Commits to WVU

Moberly Area College forward Jimmy Bell Jr. has told Mountaineers Now that he has committed to West Virginia. Bell chose the Mountaineers over East Tennessee State, Oakland, and Sam Houston State.

"Not only playing in the Big 12 but what caught my eye was Coach Huggins. He and I had a great talk and the players made it feel like home. Most importantly it was Coach Shaun Brown [Director of strength and conditioning]. We connected soon as we met and I’m extremely excited to work with him."

Bell wrapped up his visit to WVU this morning and came away very impressed with the world-class facilities the program has to offer. "They were insane. I was like these are things I've never seen before."

After starting his career at Saint Louis, Bell went down to Moberly to refine his game where he would become one of the best rebounders in the country. He finished the season as the third-best offensive rebounder in JUCO (146 rebounds) and 11th in total rebounds.

Bell says that Huggins hopes for him to become the primary five and "let me play my game on the block."

