List of Recruits Visiting West Virginia Wednesday

The Mountaineers are hosting a few recruits for an official visit today.

The West Virginia coaching staff will be hosting a number of recruits this week for an official visit - the last weekend recruits can take an official visit during the summer months. 

More prospects will be on campus this weekend, but there are three confirmed visitors who will be at WVU today through Friday.

LB Ben Cutter

6'1", 210 lbs

East Lincoln HS - Denver, NC

Power Five offers: Louisville, West Virginia

Group of Five offers: Appalachian State, Charlotte, Coastal Carolina, East Carolina, Georgia State, Liberty, Marshall, Old Dominion, Tulane.

LB Amare Campbell

Unity Reed HS - Manassas, VA

Power Five offers: Duke, Maryland, North Carolina, Virginia, Wake Forest, West Virginia.

Group of Five offers: Charlotte, Coastal Carolina, Connecticut, East Carolina, Marshall, Old Dominion.

CB Tayvon Nelson

6'1", 175 lbs

Canarsie HS - Brooklyn, NY

Power Five offers: Arizona, Arizona State, Kansas, Miami, Ole Miss, Penn State, Purdue, Syracuse, Tennessee, Utah, Virginia Tech, West Virginia.

Group of Five offers: Massachusetts, Temple

