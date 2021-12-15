OFFICIAL: OL Maurice Hamilton Signs with West Virginia

OL Maurice Hamilton

Height: 6'4" Weight: 345 lbs

Hometown: Cleveland, OH

High school: Cleveland Heights

Power Five Offers:

Iowa State, Purdue, West Virginia.

Group of Five Offers:

Akron, Bowling Green, Eastern Michigan, Kent State, Toledo.

Evaluation by John Garcia Jr. of SI All-American:

In true trench fashion, Hamilton is a big personality and a big prospect with true interior pedigree from the mental and physical standpoints. He wants to dominate and often does on Friday nights, ascending to Power 5 prospect status as a result of his junior tape in particular.

Listed at 6'4", 331 pounds, plenty of drive is expected on tape and Hamilton backs that assumption up. There is seemingly a desire to bury the opponent into the turf after every ball is snapped, a mentality that allows for big holes, instant leverage, and power through the second level. Hamilton works with a flat back off the line as a run blocker, despite the height, and wastes little time while initiating contact.

Yes, the weight will need to drop some before the effectiveness translates to the next level, but the motor and aggression pair well despite the gains to be made. Any college coach would rather dial a violent prospect like Hamilton back than have to ramp him up to strength at the point of attack. The desire to get to the assignment is evident throughout the tape, even as a wide and stout pass blocker. Hamilton will need much more reps and mechanical aid with his kick step and redirection ability, but there is always room for a mauler on the offensive interior. Tone-setters don't pick your program on a given day.

Playing time projection:

There's a lot to like about Hamilton, particularly his natural strength. He can move defenders out of the way with ease but needs to get to the second level a little faster. The first time I watched his tape, he reminded me of former WVU lineman, Quinton Spain -just a straight up bully. He projects to be a starter but won't reach that role until probably year three in the system.

