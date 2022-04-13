Morehead State Transfer Johni Broome Releases Top 8 Schools

West Virginia has two scholarship spots left after the commitments from Iowa transfer Joe Toussaint and JUCO forward Mohamed Wague. Last week, the WVU coaching staff reached out to Morehead State transfer Johni Broome to help rebuild the frontcourt.

Just a year ago, Broome faced off against West Virginia in the opening round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament. In that game, Broome had 10 points and nine rebounds while recording three blocked shots and a steal on the defensive end of the floor. WVU head coach Bob Huggins was very complimentary of Broome leading into the game and knew slowing him down would be key to avoiding a first round upset.

Tuesday evening, Broome dropped his top eight schools and did not include the Mountaineers. The schools he will be considering? Auburn, Duke, Florida, Gonzaga, Houston, Kentucky, Louisville, and Memphis.

This past season at Morehead State, Broome averaged 16.8 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 3.9 blocks per game. He has three years of eligibility remaining.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.