Morgantown Native Fulfills Dream, Commits to WVU as Walk-On

Roughly 24 hours ago, the West Virginia Mountaineers added a new member to their program, Preston Fox.

Fox a Morgantown, WV native, and senior at Morgantown High School decided to end his recruitment by electing to walk-on at West Virginia.

"What led to my decision was being able to stay home. I've always wanted to play for WVU as a kid and my dreams are finally coming true," Fox said. "The facilities are amazing and everything about WVU football is amazing. I am so happy to be a part of this program."

Although Fox does not hold any D-I offers, that doesn't hold him back from believing he can achieve his goals. "My expected position would be slot receiver and my role for the team is to work my hardest on the scout team to make the team better and myself better I am looking forward to being with the team every day and competing for a spot."

Fox, did however, hold a few D-II offers from Wheeling, West Virginia State, Charleston and Glenville State, but staying home to play at his dream school was too hard to pass up. "I look forward to that first game day experience and being on the field looking up to 60,000 fans is something I've always dreamed about. It will make me feel warm inside and make me want to work even harder to show everyone that I can play at this level."

One thing that recruits look for is the right situation with the right people in place and Fox sees that at West Virginia. "The coaching staff is great. Neal Brown has put together an amazing crew of coaches. The direction of the program is going somewhere special, that's why I can't wait to be a part of it. Trust the Climb!"

As a senior at Morgantown, he finished with 46 receptions for 754 yards and 4 touchdowns and 376 yards and five touchdowns on the ground. On the defensive side, he tallied 94 tackles, 4 TFL, two interceptions, one blocked kick and a fumble recovery. Fox was also tabbed a first team all-state defensive player was a two time player of the week - once by Honda and once by Metro News as a junior.