MountaineerMaven
Top Stories
Basketball
WVU Womens Soccer
WVU Mens Soccer

Morgantown Native Fulfills Dream, Commits to WVU as Walk-On

Schuyler Callihan

Roughly 24 hours ago, the West Virginia Mountaineers added a new member to their program, Preston Fox.

Fox a Morgantown, WV native, and senior at Morgantown High School decided to end his recruitment by electing to walk-on at West Virginia. 

"What led to my decision was being able to stay home. I've always wanted to play for WVU as a kid and my dreams are finally coming true," Fox said. "The facilities are amazing and everything about WVU football is amazing. I am so happy to be a part of this program."

Although Fox does not hold any D-I offers, that doesn't hold him back from believing he can achieve his goals. "My expected position would be slot receiver and my role for the team is to work my hardest on the scout team to make the team better and myself better I am looking forward to being with the team every day and competing for a spot."

Fox, did however, hold a few D-II offers from Wheeling, West Virginia State, Charleston and Glenville State, but staying home to play at his dream school was too hard to pass up. "I look forward to that first game day experience and being on the field looking up to 60,000 fans is something I've always dreamed about. It will make me feel warm inside and make me want to work even harder to show everyone that I can play at this level." 

One thing that recruits look for is the right situation with the right people in place and Fox sees that at West Virginia. "The coaching staff is great. Neal Brown has put together an amazing crew of coaches. The direction of the program is going somewhere special, that's why I can't wait to be a part of it. Trust the Climb!"

As a senior at Morgantown, he finished with 46 receptions for 754 yards and 4 touchdowns and 376 yards and five touchdowns on the ground. On the defensive side, he tallied 94 tackles, 4 TFL, two interceptions, one blocked kick and a fumble recovery. Fox was also tabbed a first team all-state defensive player was a two time player of the week - once by Honda and once by Metro News as a junior.

Comments (2)
No. 1-2
John Pentol
John Pentol

Editor

Always cool to see local guys stay and play

Halk35
Halk35

Great to see a young man hungry to earn a spot

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

West Virginia, Missouri Game Thread

Join the discussion with fellow Mountaineer fans while the Mountaineers take on the Tigers

Christopher Hall

by

Cmoyer113

BTE Mailbag: Ask Questions to WVU Signee Taj Thweatt

Send questions to WVU Basketball Signee Taj Thweatt

Schuyler Callihan

by

Zwalls

Bob Huggins Just One Win Away From Tying Rupp

Bob Huggins is sitting at 875, and needs one more to tie Adolph Rupp

John Pentol

by

Halk35

BREAKING: West Virginia Lands 2020 Running Back

The Mountaineers get their guy for the 2020 class

Schuyler Callihan

by

Daniel Woods

WATCH: Deuce McBride Missouri Postgame

Deuce McBride discusses the 74-51 win over Missouri

Christopher Hall

Oscar Tshiebwe On Pace for Historic Freshman Season

The Former McDonald's All-American looks to challenge record set by Mountaineer great.

Daniel Woods

by

Halk35

A Look in the Mirror: What West Virginia is Gaining with A'varius Sparrow

An in-depth look at West Virginia's latest commitment, A'varius Sparrow

Jonathan Martin

by

John Pentol

Previous Relationship With WVU Assistant Sparks Interest in Mountaineers for 2021 Lineman

Latest 2021 offer gaining interest in West Virginia

Schuyler Callihan

by

John Pentol

Rising 2021 Linebacker Has Serious Interest in West Virginia

He got the offer he's been waiting for, is a visit next?

Schuyler Callihan

by

John Pentol

West Virginia's National Title Odds Might Shock You

The Mountaineers are officially a national title contender

Schuyler Callihan

by

M-townJoe