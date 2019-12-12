Most Recent Offer Has Had His Eye on West Virginia for a While

Yesterday, class of 2021 cornerback Matt Marshall of William Penn Charter in Philadelphia, PA received an offer from West Virginia assistant Chad Scott.

For Marshall, this offer meant a little more to him, "I was very happy. I was waiting for it to come. All the hard work is beginning to pay off," he said. "It's a great program, I've been following it for a while. The academics are great, the facilities are beautiful and the staff is great. I just love it," Marshall added.

Marshall also mentioned that guys like Tavon Austin, Daryl Worley and Tykee Smith are part of what initially gained his interest in the Mountaineers. Marshall also told Mountaineer Maven that he will be in town this weekend for a visit.

He also holds offers from Baylor, Boston College, Buffalo, Indiana and North Carolina State.