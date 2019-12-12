Mountaineer Maven
Top Stories
Basketball
WVU Womens Soccer
WVU Mens Soccer

Most Recent Offer Has Had His Eye on West Virginia for a While

Schuyler Callihan

Yesterday, class of 2021 cornerback Matt Marshall of William Penn Charter in Philadelphia, PA received an offer from West Virginia assistant Chad Scott. 

For Marshall, this offer meant a little more to him, "I was very happy. I was waiting for it to come. All the hard work is beginning to pay off," he said. "It's a great program, I've been following it for a while. The academics are great, the facilities are beautiful and the staff is great. I just love it," Marshall added.

Marshall also mentioned that guys like Tavon Austin, Daryl Worley and Tykee Smith are part of what initially gained his interest in the Mountaineers. Marshall also told Mountaineer Maven that he will be in town this weekend for a visit. 

He also holds offers from Baylor, Boston College, Buffalo, Indiana and North Carolina State.

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

2021 Corner Calls WVU an "Offer I've Been Waiting For"

Schuyler Callihan

Latest offer had plenty of interest in the Mountaineers even before receiving offer

Top 2021 Defensive End Target Raves About West Virginia Visit

Schuyler Callihan

Is West Virginia the presumed favorite after a stellar visit?

WVU Finishes with Third Consecutive Top 40 Signing Class

Schuyler Callihan

Mazey adds 13 players in 2020 recruiting class

How Daryl Porter Jr. Will Factor into the Defense at West Virginia

Schuyler Callihan

Can the latest commit see playing time as a true freshman?

BREAKING: 2020 Corner Chooses West Virginia

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia secures commitment from Florida corner

Bowden, Nehlen Ranked in ESPN’s Top 150 Greatest All-Time College Coaches

Schuyler Callihan

The man who put WVU on the map, recognized as one of the games best

Mountaineers in the Pros: Week 14

Anthony G. Halkias

Every week, former Mountaineers battle it out on the NFL gridiron.  Check to see how those former Mountaineers did in week 14 of NFL action

WVU Offers 2021 Miami Commit

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia pursuing 2021 Miami Offensive Lineman Commit

Recently Offered 2021 Lineman Plans to Make West Virginia his First Visit

Schuyler Callihan

2021 lineman has some serious interest in WVU

WVU Visit was "Everything and More" for 2021 Offensive Lineman

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia gaining some more interest from 2021 lineman