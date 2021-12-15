Skip to main content
    December 15, 2021
    OFFICIAL: S Mumu Bin-Wahad Signs with West Virginia

    The Mountaineers have received a National Letter of Intent from Mumu Bin-Wahad.
    S Mumu Bin-Wahad

    Height: 6'0" Weight: 180 lbs

    Hometown: Loganville, GA

    High school: Grayson

    Power Five Offers:

    Arizona State, Arkansas, Boston College, Cincinnati, Georgia Tech, Kansas, Louisville, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Penn State, South Carolina, Syracuse, TCU, Virginia, Wake Forest, West Virginia.

    Group of Five Offers:

    Akron, Arkansas State, Buffalo, Cincinnati, Florida Atlantic, Florida International, Kent State, Liberty, UAB, UCF, UNLV.

    Evaluation:

    Bin-Wahad is a super athletic, super rangy corner that could evolve into a shutdown corner in the Big 12 at some point in his career. Play and route recognition is an area that he excels in. He makes good jumps on routes to record a PBU or even an interception. Bin-Wahad is solid in press coverage and is a tough corner to get a completion on in man-to-man coverage. Anything down the field his way will be contested, which is why most teams have tried to dink and dunk their way down the field. However, Bin-Wahad is just as good underneath and can shed off blocks pretty effortlessly. 

    Playing time projection:

    Super talented recruit that West Virginia has here with Bin-Wahad. He could play his way into the 5th or 6th spot in the rotation at corner in year one but will be in line to compete for a starting role in 2023. 

    Recruiting

