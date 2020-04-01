MountaineerMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Neal Brown Offers Freshman From His Alma Mater

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia head coach Neal Brown dips back into his alma mater with the latest offer going to class of 2023 defensive end Tommy Ziesmer of Boyle County High School in Danville, KY.

Ziesmer was extremely happy to find out about the offer, especially since his former teammate, Reese Smith, is an incoming freshman in the Mountaineer program.

"My first thought was no way, this is crazy. It was amazing. I was really excited to be offered from the school that Reese is going to and I felt very honored to be offered by them as a freshman," Ziesmer said. He also shared his thoughts on West Virginia head coach Neal Brown. "My middle school basketball coach is coach Brown's father in-law and he came to a few games last year. He seems like he's a really good coach."

He also mentioned how much it means to him to have an opportunity to play in the Big 12 conference. "I feel like it will be a very humbling experience for me to have gone from high school football to playing against top ranked players from all over. For now, I just got to keep grinding and getting better before I even think too much about college football."

Ziesmer also currently holds offers from Louisville, Tennessee, Kentucky, Eastern Kentucky and Western Kentucky. To go along with that list, Ohio State has been showing interest, but has not yet offered, according to Ziesmer.

There are no current leaders in Ziesmer's recruitment. There is no decision date set and likely won't see one set for a couple more years once he gets deeper into his recruitment. For Neal Brown, this is a good start getting in on Ziesmer early on, along with a couple other Power Five schools. He could have a slight advantage down the road by showing interest early and having the connection with the folks in Boyle County.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

West Virginia Makes Top 8 for Radford Grad Transfer

Bob Huggins looks to add to his 2020-21 roster with veteran player

Schuyler Callihan

by

M-townJoe

What if Pat White Didn't Go Down vs Pitt in 2007?

Could West Virginia have a national title to their name had No. 5 not went down?

Schuyler Callihan

by

Halk35

Jevon Carter's Four Best Games of His Sophomore NBA Season

Jevon Carter's role increased significantly this season, but what were his four best performances?

Anthony G. Halkias

by

M-townJoe

WVU Signees Kedrian Johnson, Isaiah Cottrell Expect a Final Four Run in 2020-21

These guys see a deep run in March next year, do you?

Schuyler Callihan

by

Mmaker2

WATCH: Mountaineer Maven All-Time WVU Basketball Draft

Members of our staff put together their all-time WVU hoops team

Schuyler Callihan

by

M-townJoe

Gary Jennings is in a Good Position to be a Key Player for Dolphins

Gary Jennings could earn a starting role with the Miami Dolphins

Christopher Hall

by

M-townJoe

Noah Adams Named Big 12 Wrestler of the Year

First Mountaineer ever to receive the award

Daniel Woods

by

M-townJoe

Shane Lyons Optimistic Student-Athletes Will Have Summer Workouts

West Virginia athletic director Shane Lyons is optimistic that student-athletes will have summer workouts

Christopher Hall

by

Christopher Hall

WVU Basketball Needed Gabe Osabuohien and He Delivered

Arkansas transfer graded out as one of the team's most important pieces

Daniel Woods

by

Schuyler Callihan

WATCH: Jarret Doege Gives Sneak Peak of Offseason Workout

The Mountaineer quarterback is putting in some work!

Schuyler Callihan

by

Schuyler Callihan