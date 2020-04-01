Neal Brown Offers Freshman From His Alma Mater

West Virginia head coach Neal Brown dips back into his alma mater with the latest offer going to class of 2023 defensive end Tommy Ziesmer of Boyle County High School in Danville, KY.

Ziesmer was extremely happy to find out about the offer, especially since his former teammate, Reese Smith, is an incoming freshman in the Mountaineer program.

"My first thought was no way, this is crazy. It was amazing. I was really excited to be offered from the school that Reese is going to and I felt very honored to be offered by them as a freshman," Ziesmer said. He also shared his thoughts on West Virginia head coach Neal Brown. "My middle school basketball coach is coach Brown's father in-law and he came to a few games last year. He seems like he's a really good coach."

He also mentioned how much it means to him to have an opportunity to play in the Big 12 conference. "I feel like it will be a very humbling experience for me to have gone from high school football to playing against top ranked players from all over. For now, I just got to keep grinding and getting better before I even think too much about college football."

Ziesmer also currently holds offers from Louisville, Tennessee, Kentucky, Eastern Kentucky and Western Kentucky. To go along with that list, Ohio State has been showing interest, but has not yet offered, according to Ziesmer.

There are no current leaders in Ziesmer's recruitment. There is no decision date set and likely won't see one set for a couple more years once he gets deeper into his recruitment. For Neal Brown, this is a good start getting in on Ziesmer early on, along with a couple other Power Five schools. He could have a slight advantage down the road by showing interest early and having the connection with the folks in Boyle County.

