No. 1 Player in WV Makes College Decision

WVU comes up short for the top player in the state.

Class of 2023 offensive lineman Layth Ghannam of George Washington HS in Charleston, West Virginia announced moments ago that he has committed to Virginia Tech.

Ghannam chose the Hokies over North Carolina, North Carolina State, and West Virginia. He also held offers from Appalachian State, Cincinnati, East Carolina, Eastern Kentucky, Indiana, Jacksonville State, James Madison, Kent State, Marshall, South Carolina, Vanderbilt, and Wake Forest.

With Ghannam making his pledge to Virginia Tech, this marks the first time in the Neal Brown era that WVU has failed to land the top-rated recruit in the state. In 2022, Brown landed TE Corbin Page (Spring Valley), 2021 was OT Wyatt Milum (Spring Valley), and DE Sean Martin (Bluefield) in 2020.

