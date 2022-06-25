BREAKING: 2023 LB Noah Braham Commits to West Virginia

Are you looking for the inside scoop on West Virginia football recruiting? Then, subscribe to Mountaineer Maven, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan, a name you can trust and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

Moments ago, the West Virginia coaching staff picked up its second commitment with the addition of 2023 linebacker Noah Braham (6'2", 225 lbs) of University HS in Morgantown.

Noah is the son of WVU Hall of Fame offensive lineman Rich Braham who played for the Mountaineers from 1990-93.

