Oakland Transfer Micah Parrish to Visit West Virginia

WVU is targeting a player they went up against this past season.

West Virginia is currently hosting Oakland transfer Micah Parrish (6'5", 188 lbs) on a visit, according to a report from Tony Paul of The Detroit News. nm

As a redshirt freshman in 2021-22, Parrish averaged 12.1 points, six rebounds, and 1.7 steals per game. If the name sounds familiar, it's because Parrish played a big factor in Oakland's matchup against West Virginia earlier in the year where he posted 10 points and 12 rebounds in a 60-53 Mountaineers win.

Parrish will have three years of eligibility remaining.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.