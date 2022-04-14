Skip to main content

Oakland Transfer Micah Parrish to Visit West Virginia

WVU is targeting a player they went up against this past season.

West Virginia is currently hosting Oakland transfer Micah Parrish (6'5", 188 lbs) on a visit, according to a report from Tony Paul of The Detroit News. nm 

As a redshirt freshman in 2021-22, Parrish averaged 12.1 points, six rebounds, and 1.7 steals per game. If the name sounds familiar, it's because Parrish played a big factor in Oakland's matchup against West Virginia earlier in the year where he posted 10 points and 12 rebounds in a 60-53 Mountaineers win. 

Parrish will have three years of eligibility remaining. 

