OFFICIAL: OL Tomas Rimac Signs with West Virginia

OL Tomas Rimac

Height: 6'6" Weight: 280 lbs

Hometown: Brunswick, OH

High school: Brunswick

Why he chose West Virginia:

Power Five Offers:

Indiana, Iowa State, Louisville, Minnesota, Pitt, Purdue, Wisconsin.

Group of Five Offers:

Akron, Bowling Green, Buffalo, Cincinnati, Kent State, Temple, Toledo, Western Michigan.

Evaluation:

Rimac is a big, strong, yet athletic offensive lineman. He squats a max of 525 lbs, benches 300 lbs, and runs a 4.8 40-yard dash. Rimac excels in the run blocking game and has great lateral movement and is often times used as a "puller". He will have some work to do in pass protection, but already has great footwork and technique - he will just need some fine-tuning.

Playing time projection:

Rimac projects to be an offensive tackle at the collegiate level. At Brunswick High School, he's been lining up at left tackle, but he may fit better on the right side in Morgantown. Regardless, this is a quality find by the coaching staff and he should be a guy that works his way into the rotation by year two or three and has the traits to be a legitimate Big 12 starting tackle.

