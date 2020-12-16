OFFICIAL: RB Jaylen Anderson Signs with West Virginia

RB Jaylen Anderson

Height: 6'0" Weight: 205 lbs

Hometown: Massillon, OH

High school: Perry

Power Five Offers:

Boston College, Duke, Florida, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Iowa, Iowa State, Kentucky, Louisville, Maryland, Minnesota, Nebraska, Pitt, Utah.

Group of Five Offers:

Akron, Ball State, Bowling Green, Eastern Michigan, Temple.

Evaluation:

Anderson has the look of an every-down back. He stays low to the ground and can make guys miss once he hits the second level of the defense. He doesn't hesitate when hitting gaps and provides a great burst of speed out of the backfield. What makes Anderson even more intriguing is that he is also a big threat in the passing game, not only out of the backfield but also has the ability to line up at receiver from time to time.

Playing time projection:

With Leddie Brown and Alec Sinkfield both set to return in 2021, I'd expect Anderson to battle for that third spot in the running back rotation with Tony Mathis, A'Varius Sparrow, and fellow incoming freshman Justin Johnson Jr. could emerge into being the next version of Leddie Brown once he gets acclimated to the system.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.