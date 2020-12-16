OFFICIAL: RB Justin Johnson Jr. Signs with West Virginia

RB Justin Johnson Jr.

Height: 6'0" Weight: 205 lbs

Hometown: Edwardsville, IL

High school: Edwardsville

Why he chose West Virginia:

"The Morgantown environment is great. I also really love the family-like bond that the coaches have with their players. They are great coaches and even better men. They genuinely care about the players."

Power Five Offers:

Cal, Illinois, Indiana, Louisville, Michigan State, Minnesota, Purdue, Washington State.

Group of Five Offers:

Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Kent State, Temple, Western Michigan, Wyoming.

Evaluation:

Johnson Jr. brings some versatility to the Mountaineers' running back room as not only a dynamic runner but a pass-catcher out of the backfield. He doesn't look like the biggest back in the world, but he's a tough, hard-nosed runner that is not easy to bring down. He sheds tackles fairly easily and runs with great balance. He's a home run waiting to happen with the way he hits the hole and can get separation from a defender quickly.

Playing time projection:

Johnson Jr. could see some playing time as a true freshman but with four returning backs, I would expect that he will take a redshirt year and get in the mix in year two.

