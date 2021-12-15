Skip to main content
    December 15, 2021
    OFFICIAL: S Christion Stokes Signs with West Virginia

    The Mountaineers have received a National Letter of Intent from Christion Stokes.
    S Christion Stokes

    Height: 6'0" Weight: 180 lbs

    Hometown: Harper Woods, MI

    High school: Harper Woods

    Power Five Offers:

    Iowa, Kansas, Maryland, Michigan State, Minnesota, Penn State, Syracuse, West Virginia

    Group of Five Offers:

    Read More

    Akron, Ball State, Bowling Green, Buffalo, Central Michigan, Eastern Kentucky, Kent State, Western Michigan.

    Evaluation:

    Stokes is capable of playing any of the three safety spots at WVU (CAT, SPEAR, FS) and could even play corner if needed. He's excellent in press man coverage and uses those first five yards to get physical with the receiver. On downfield passes, Stokes likes to get a bit handsy but knows his limits and avoids defensive pass interference calls. Despite only being 6'0" tall and just around 200 lbs, Stokes looks very comfortable playing in the box which makes me think the SPEAR position could be a good fit for him.

    Playing time projection:

    Stokes is one recruit I've been back and forth on in terms of how much he will play in 2022, if at all. I do think he will see at least four games of action which will give the team the ability to retain his redshirt but if he impresses, he could end up playing a rotational role. 

