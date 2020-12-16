OFFICIAL: TE Treylan Davis Signs with West Virginia

TE Treylan Davis

Height: 6'5" Weight: 215 lbs

Hometown: Jackson, OH

High school: Jackson

Why he chose West Virginia:

"It's an amazing fan base and great people surrounding the entire university, along with great coaches and genuine people inside and out of WVU!"

Power Five Offers:

West Virginia.

Group of Five Offers:

Akron, Bowling Green, Cincinnati, Eastern Michigan, Ohio, Toledo, Western Michigan.

Evaluation:

Davis has a very intriguing frame at 6'5", 215-pounds and despite having the build of a wide receiver, he does a really good job in run blocking. His highlight reel is filled with plays of him driving a defender ten to fifteen yards before slamming them straight into the ground. He just has the look of what a West Virginia tight end should look like.

Playing time projection:

Davis reminds me of current tight end Mike O'Laughlin in a sense. They both came out of high school with very good size but needing to pack on some weight. O'Laughlin needed to improve his blocking ability before seeing the field, while Davis will need to improve the receiving aspect of his game. With that said, being a solid blocker may be what gets Davis onto the field sooner than later. Don't expect to see him much in 2021 if at all, but moving forward he should crack the tight end rotation.

