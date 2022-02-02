Skip to main content

OFFICIAL: WR Cortez Braham Jr. Signs with West Virginia

The Mountaineers have received a National Letter of Intent from Cortez Braham.

WR Cortez Braham Jr.

Height: 6'2" Weight: 200 lbs

Hometown: Miami, FL

High school: Gulliver Prep

Power Five Offers:

West Virginia

Group of Five Offers:

Read More

Buffalo, Akron, Charlotte, Colorado State, UMass, and SMU.

Evaluation:

Braham has incredible hands and focus. Many of his catches are contested and at times, are extremely difficult to make but he finds a way to come down with the ball the majority of the time. He gets out of his release quick and is a pretty sharp route runner. Lined up at the X spot for much of his time in JUCO but can also kick inside to the slot or go opposite at the Z. Braham will give West Virginia a true vertical threat in 2022.

Playing time projection:

Over the past two years at Hutch Braham recorded 51 catches for 1,152 yards and 15 touchdowns. Averaging 22.6 yards per catch is an insanely high number even at the JUCO level. WVU's leader in that category in 2021 was Sean Ryan at 16 yards per catch. With Isaiah Esdale and Winston Wright moving on, WVU needs some experience at receiver. Braham should make an impact fairly early in his time in Morgantown.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Screen Shot 2022-02-02 at 9.36.08 AM
Recruiting

OFFICIAL: WR Cortez Braham Jr. Signs with West Virginia

18 seconds ago
Nap's Corner
noncategorized

Napoleon's Corner Ep. 56

8 hours ago
Jacob Watters
Baseball

Watters Named to 2022 NCBWA Preseason All-American Team

15 hours ago
West Virginia head coach Neal Brown presents the 2021 Tommy Nickolich Memorial Award to walk-on receiver Graeson Malashevich.
Football

WVU Football Gold and Blue Spring Game Date Announced

21 hours ago
USATSI_17462355_168388579_lowres
Big 12

Former Oklahoma QB Caleb Williams Reveals His New School

21 hours ago
USATSI_17595819_168388579_lowres
Basketball

Where Does WVU Sit in ESPN's Latest Bracketology After 6th Straight Loss?

23 hours ago
Jan 31, 2022; Waco, Texas, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Bob Huggins disagrees with a call during the first half against the Baylor Bears at Ferrell Center.
Basketball

WATCH: Bob Huggins Baylor Postgame

Feb 1, 2022
Jan 31, 2022; Waco, Texas, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Sean McNeil (22) is defended by Baylor Bears guard James Akinjo (11) during the first half at Ferrell Center.
Basketball

WATCH: Sean McNeil Baylor Postgame

Feb 1, 2022