OFFICIAL: WR Cortez Braham Jr. Signs with West Virginia

WR Cortez Braham Jr.

Height: 6'2" Weight: 200 lbs

Hometown: Miami, FL

High school: Gulliver Prep

Power Five Offers:

West Virginia

Group of Five Offers:

Buffalo, Akron, Charlotte, Colorado State, UMass, and SMU.

Evaluation:

Braham has incredible hands and focus. Many of his catches are contested and at times, are extremely difficult to make but he finds a way to come down with the ball the majority of the time. He gets out of his release quick and is a pretty sharp route runner. Lined up at the X spot for much of his time in JUCO but can also kick inside to the slot or go opposite at the Z. Braham will give West Virginia a true vertical threat in 2022.

Playing time projection:



Over the past two years at Hutch Braham recorded 51 catches for 1,152 yards and 15 touchdowns. Averaging 22.6 yards per catch is an insanely high number even at the JUCO level. WVU's leader in that category in 2021 was Sean Ryan at 16 yards per catch. With Isaiah Esdale and Winston Wright moving on, WVU needs some experience at receiver. Braham should make an impact fairly early in his time in Morgantown.

