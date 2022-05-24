PAC-12 Commit Visits WVU - Can the Mountaineers Flip That Decision?

Are you looking for the inside scoop on West Virginia football recruiting? Then, subscribe to Mountaineer Maven, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan, a name you can trust and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

Morgantown, West Virginia was a hot place to be over the weekend as the WVU coaching staff hosted a number of recruits, including 2023 offensive tackle Naquil Betrand (6'7", 310 lbs) of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Currently, Betrand is committed to Colorado, but he told Mountaineers Now that he is still going through the entire recruiting experience. So, is it possible that Betrand can go from making it about the experience to flipping his commitment? "It would take a lot [to flip], but if they keep recruiting me like they have been, anything is possible."

This weekend's trip to WVU won't be his last as he and offensive line coach Matt Moore are working out a date for an official visit as we speak. As for the first visit, it was a great first impression.

"It was great. I was really excited to be there. It was great to see the nice facilities and I was able to have a great talk with Coach Moore. He's a real cool dude. I like how he coaches guys and how he keeps everything real with me."

The Buffs will have to fight off more than just West Virginia through the finish line as Cincinnati, Maryland, Penn State, Syracuse, Texas A&M, and Washington are also making a serious push for the Northeast HS product.

Betrand is unsure of when he will officially shut down his recruitment, but says that he values his high school coaches and his grandmother's opinion. Once all parties feel comfortable with a school, that's when he'll reaffirm his commitment to Colorado or flip to another school.

