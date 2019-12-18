OFFICIAL: QB Garrett Greene Signs with West Virginia

QB Garrett Greene

From: Chiles HS/Tallahassee, FL

Height/Weight: 6’0” 180 lbs

Offers: Florida International, Georgia Tech, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, South Alabama, TCU, Temple, Troy, UAB, USF

Quote from Greene:

“I just felt at home right when I got on campus. I was going to play for coach Brown at Troy, so when he offered me at WVU, it was a no-brainer. This is a big class for coach Brown because it’s his first recruiting class, and I think everyone in the class is ready to be a part of something special.”

Scouting Analysis:

Good zip on the ball, doesn’t get enough credit for his arm, but still has room to improve on arm strength, as do most incoming freshman. True dual threat ability that can make a defender miss in the open field, but will also run straight through a defender if needed. Great attitude atremendous competitor.

Playing Time Projection:

With Jarret Doege and Austin Kendall expected to return, there won’t be much room for Greene at the top of the depth chart. Since Greene is an early enrollee, it will help him get ahead of the game, but expect him to redshirt in 2020. Could potentially start by 2022.