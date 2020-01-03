MountaineerMaven
Recruiting Coordinator to Leave WVU, Join Holgorsen at Houston

Schuyler Callihan

According to a report from 247Sports.com, West Virginia recruiting coordinator Casey Smithson will be leaving West Virginia and taking a position with Houston.

Smithson has been a member of the West Virginia staff in some capacity since 2007 and spent eight years with former Mountaineer head coach, Dana Holgorsen. This marks the 2nd member of West Virginia's coaching staff to depart from the team today. Earlier, linebackers coach Blake Seiler accepted a job at Old Dominion, serving as defensive coordinator. 

Neal Brown now has three coaching spots to fill; wide receivers, inside linebackers/special teams and now, a member of the recruiting office. Current director of player personnel Brian Bennnett, will likely have some say in who should be brought in to replace Smithson. Bennett has been a key member on the recruiting front since joining the staff and his efforts often go unnoticed. 

