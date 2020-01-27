MountaineerMaven
Top Stories
Basketball
WVU Womens Soccer
WVU Mens Soccer

Recruiting Notebook: West Virginia Has Successful Junior Day Weekend

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia has wrapped up their second junior day of the calendar year this past weekend - and Mountaineer Maven provides updates on several prospects in attendance.

Clintwood (Va.) running back Trenton Adkins made his second trip to Morgantown over the weekend.

“It was great,” Adkins said. “I liked it even more than the first time. I got to spend some good quality time with Coach [Neal] Brown and Coach [Chad] Scott.”

The 6-foot, 190-pound, back claims offers from West Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Penn State among others

.

Another Virginia standout who made the trip east was Highland Springs (Va.) athlete Jamareeh Jones.

While on his visit Jones picked up an offer from the Mountaineers - joining North Carolina, Notre Dame and Tennessee among others in the fight for his services.

“The visit went great,” Jones said. “What stood out was how interactive the coaches and players were. It made me feel like I was already there. They feel like family.”

Jones can play multiple positions - though the Mountaineers appear to be looking at him in the defensive backfield, most likely at safety.

Woodbridge (Va.) defensive tackle James Gillespie was also in town.

Gillespie, 6-foot-3, 300-pounds, is closing in on double-digit offers. Those already extending an offer include West Virginia, Kentucky, Maryland, Boston College and Penn State among others.

"The visit went great," Gillespie said. "Got to talk to the coaches a lot and even had time to speak to some of the players."

Greer (SC) offensive lineman Jaydon Collins made his first visit to West Virginia.

“It went great,” Collins said. “My family and I enjoyed every bit of it. This was my first visit and the facilities and stadium were awesome. I liked it a lot.”

Collins, 6-foot-6, 260-pounds, received an offer from the Mountaineers in December. They join Duke, Illinois, Louisville and Syracuse in addition to others.

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

West Virginia in Hot Pursuit of 2020 Athlete

The Mountaineers are looking to fill the final spots in the 2020 class

Schuyler Callihan

by

ZA_Campbell

West Virginia Offers 2021 Miami Cornerback Commit

Can the Mountaineers flip this 2021 corner?

Schuyler Callihan

by

John Pentol

West Virginia Moves Up in AP Top 25

The Mountaineers continue their climb

Schuyler Callihan

by

John Pentol

WATCH: Jerry West Speaks on the Kobe Bryant Tragedy

An emotional Jerry West talks about the greatness of Kobe Bryant on and off the court

Schuyler Callihan

by

John Pentol

BREAKING: 2021 Wide Receiver Commits to West Virginia

The Mountaineers secure their 2nd commitment of the 2021 class

Jonathan Martin

by

John Pentol

West Virginia, Missouri Game Thread

Join the discussion with fellow Mountaineer fans while the Mountaineers take on the Tigers

Christopher Hall

by

Cmoyer113

Horned Frogs Big First Quarter Too Much for Mountaineers

West Virginia's losing streak extended to four games following a 73-60 loss to TCU Sunday night

Quinn Burkitt

by

John Pentol

McKivitz Has Impressive Showing at Senior Bowl

Colton McKivitz participated in 2020 Reese's Senior Bowl

John Pentol

Top In-State Offensive Lineman Talks WVU Visit, Future Plans

This would be a big time get for West Virginia

Schuyler Callihan

by

John Pentol

Recruiting Mailbag: Taj Thweatt Interview

WVU hoops signee joins the show to answer questions from fans

Schuyler Callihan