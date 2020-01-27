Recruiting Notebook: West Virginia Has Successful Junior Day Weekend

West Virginia has wrapped up their second junior day of the calendar year this past weekend - and Mountaineer Maven provides updates on several prospects in attendance.

Clintwood (Va.) running back Trenton Adkins made his second trip to Morgantown over the weekend.

“It was great,” Adkins said. “I liked it even more than the first time. I got to spend some good quality time with Coach [Neal] Brown and Coach [Chad] Scott.”

The 6-foot, 190-pound, back claims offers from West Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Penn State among others

.

Another Virginia standout who made the trip east was Highland Springs (Va.) athlete Jamareeh Jones.

While on his visit Jones picked up an offer from the Mountaineers - joining North Carolina, Notre Dame and Tennessee among others in the fight for his services.

“The visit went great,” Jones said. “What stood out was how interactive the coaches and players were. It made me feel like I was already there. They feel like family.”

Jones can play multiple positions - though the Mountaineers appear to be looking at him in the defensive backfield, most likely at safety.

Woodbridge (Va.) defensive tackle James Gillespie was also in town.

Gillespie, 6-foot-3, 300-pounds, is closing in on double-digit offers. Those already extending an offer include West Virginia, Kentucky, Maryland, Boston College and Penn State among others.

"The visit went great," Gillespie said. "Got to talk to the coaches a lot and even had time to speak to some of the players."

Greer (SC) offensive lineman Jaydon Collins made his first visit to West Virginia.

“It went great,” Collins said. “My family and I enjoyed every bit of it. This was my first visit and the facilities and stadium were awesome. I liked it a lot.”

Collins, 6-foot-6, 260-pounds, received an offer from the Mountaineers in December. They join Duke, Illinois, Louisville and Syracuse in addition to others.