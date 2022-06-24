Recruits at WVU's Final Official Visit Weekend of Summer

A quick look at who is on campus this weekend.

It's the final weekend of official visits for the summer and the West Virginia coaching staff is hoping to come away with a couple more commits. Current commits Raheim Jeter and Cameron Jackson will be on campus along with a few others through Sunday.

QB Raheim Jeter

6'3", 220 lbs

Spartanburg, SC - Spartanburg HS

Power Five offers: Auburn, Georgia, Kentucky, Missouri, Virginia Tech, West Virginia.

Group of Five offers: Charlotte, East Carolina, Memphis, Temple.

WR Elijah Caldwell

6'1", 190 lbs

Rock Hill, SC - Northwestern HS

Power Five offers: Duke, Utah, West Virginia.

Group of Five offers: Appalachian State, Charlotte, Coastal Carolina, East Carolina, Eastern Michigan, Kent State, Marshall, Massachusetts, Old Dominion, Western Kentucky.

WR Tory Johnson Jr.

6'4", 210 lbs

Chesapeake, VA - Oscar Smith HS

Power Five offers: Maryland, Pitt, Virginia, West Virginia.

Group of Five offers: East Carolina

OT Johnny Williams IV

6'7", 315 lbs

Macon, GA - Northeast HS

Power Five offers: Arizona State, Duke, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Florida State, Louisville, Miami (FL), NC State, Oregon, Virginia, West Virginia.

Group of Five offers: Connecticut, Georgia Southern.

TE Will Dixon

6'5", 230 lbs

Hillsborough, NJ - Blair Academy

Power Five offers: West Virginia.

Group of Five offers: Appalachian State, Coastal Carolina, Liberty, Marshall, Old Dominion, Temple.

DL Corey McIntyre Jr.

6'4", 280 lbs

Port Saint Lucie, FL - Treasure Coast HS

Power Five offers: Indiana, Mississippi State, North Carolina State, Pitt, Washington State, West Virginia.

Group of Five offers: Coastal Carolina, Florida Atlantic, Liberty, South Florida.

DL Cameron Jackson

6'4", 200 lbs

Spartanburg, SC - Spartanburg HS

Power Five offers: West Virginia.

Group of Five offers: Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern.

