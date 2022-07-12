Remaining Needs + Top Targets for WVU in 2023 Recruiting Class

Are you looking for the inside scoop on the 2022 West Virginia football season? Or are you looking for some inside information on the recruiting trail? Then, subscribe to Mountaineer Maven, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan and Christopher Hall, two names you can trust. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

With 18 players committed in the 2023 class, the WVU coaching staff doesn't have much work to do on the recruiting trail to round out this year's cycle. They have their quarterback in Raheim Jeter, have three receivers (Rodney Gallagher, Tory Johnson Jr., Elijah Caldwell), are loaded up with defensive linemen (Eamon Smalls, Corey McIntyre Jr., Cameron Jackson, and Justin Benton), and linebacker (Ben Cutter, Justin Heard, and Josiah Trotter).

There are, however, a few spots the Mountaineers still need to target to feel good about the '23 class as a whole.

Offensive Tackle

West Virginia has two offensive lineman committed in the 2023 class, but I'm sure they would like to add at least 2-3 more bodies. Offensive tackle is a big one, in my opinion. Johnny Williams IV (6'7", 315 lbs) has the ability to play both tackle and guard but his size and length should keep him at tackle at the next level. I know they're high on Tomas Rimac and Ja'Quay Hubbard but for depth purposes, I assume the staff will look to add Chrisdasson Saint-Jean or attempt to flip Illinois commit Zachary Aamland. If they go 0/2 there, they could look to the JUCO level or transfer portal route.

Targets: Chrisdasson Saint-Jean (Orlando, FL), Zachary Aamland (Princeton, NJ - Illinois commit)

Cornerback

It feels like the Mountaineers have been playing a constant game of catch up in regards to the depth at cornerback. A number of corners have entered the portal over the last couple of years which has left the Mountaineers with a very inexperienced room. WVU would love to get at least one of the names listed below to join the Jackson brothers, Josiah and Jackson, if not two.

Targets: Cameren Fleming (Richmond, VA), Tayvon Nelson (Brooklyn, NY), Ja'Bril Rawls

Safety

Similar to the cornerback spot, WVU needs to get more bodies in the back end to cover each of their safety positions. Sheppard appears to be the most likely to commit to WVU and recently listed the Mountaineers in his top five schools.

Targets: Jayden Sheppard (Niceville, FL), KP Price (Towson, MD), Rahmir Stewart (Philadelphia, PA)

