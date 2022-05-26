Rodney Gallagher Details Why He Chose West Virginia

Are you looking for the inside scoop on West Virginia football recruiting? Then, subscribe to Mountaineer Maven, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan, a name you can trust and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

"Relationship" and "fit" can be described as the two main reasons class of 2023 wide receiver Rodney Gallagher committed to West Virginia on Wednesday.

Initially, the Uniontown, PA product was planning on revealing his decision on the Fourth of July, but rescheduled it to get it out of the way.

"I just knew where home was and I just wanted to tell the coaching staff that I was coming. Plus, I didn't want to waste the other schools' time when I knew where I was going," Gallagher told Mountaineers Now. "They've been showing me love since my freshman year. I have a great relationship with the whole staff, especially coach [Dontae] Wright - he's a good dude. It just felt like the best fit for me."

Gallagher said he knew about a week or so ago that he knew WVU was the choice. "I just knew. I love everything about the campus, the fans, and I get to stay home which is important to me."

Now, Gallagher will turn from the recruitee to the recruiter as he will do his very best to start convincing other top recruits to follow him to Morgantown.

