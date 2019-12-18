OFFICIAL: DE Sean Martin Signs with West Virginia

Recruit Profile:

DE Sean Martin

From: Bluefield HS/Bluefield, WV

Height/Weight: 6’6” 260 lbs

Offers: Baylor, Connecticut, Duke, Georgia Tech, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Marshall, Maryland, Michigan St, Minnesota, North Carolina, NC State, Oregon, Penn State, Pitt, Purdue, Rutgers, Temple, Utah, Vanderbilt, Virginia, Virginia Tech.

Scouting Analysis:

Extremely athletic. Can make a ton of plays by just using his pure athleticism. Appears to be a perfect fit in West Virginia’s defense. Vicious tackler, quick twitch, and sheds blocks with ease. Has an extremely high ceiling.

Playing Time Projection:

Should see the field at some point in 2020. With many set to graduate after next season, experience will be valuable moving forward.