August 30, 2021
Shawn Phillips Jr. Announces Top 3, Decision Date

WVU is looking to add its third member of the 2022 recruiting class.
West Virginia has been named one of the three finalists for class of 2022 center Shawn Phillips Jr. (7'0", 255 lbs) of Ypsi Academy in Ypsilanti, Michigan.

Phillips released his top three schools on Saturday evening which consists of North Carolina State, Ole Miss, and West Virginia. He will be making his decision on September 22nd.

Phillips would be the third member of WVU's 2022 recruiting class if he were to commit, joining guard Josiah Davis and forward Josiah Harris.

