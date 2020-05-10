South Carolina WR Commit Talks West Virginia Offer, Interest

This past week, the Mountaineers coaching staff extended an offer to class of 2021 wide receiver Sam Reynolds of Thompson High School in Alabaster, Alabama.

"It was just a blessing," Reynolds told Mountaineer Maven. "I talk to a coach or commit everyday and they are really great people. They are upfront, honest, and respectful."

West Virginia commits Hammond Russell and quarterback Will "Goose" Crowder are guys that he talks to on a regular basis, along with senior receiver T.J. Simmons.

"They tell me it's a great place to be. The coaches have a great track record and Goose and I talk about teaming up again."

Crowder and Reynolds played 7th grade travel basketball together and became pretty close during their time playing together.

As far as making a visit to West Virginia, it is something Reynolds plans on doing in the near future, but has not set a date just yet. "I plan to make a trip up there. I'm just waiting for everything to settle down (with the virus)."

When asked where the Mountaineers rank among the other schools he is interested in, Reynolds replied, "I'm still a verbal commit to South Carolina, but West Virginia and a few other schools are still high on my list."

Reynolds also holds offers from Army, Colorado State, South Carolina, Tulane, Western Kentucky, Troy, Middle Tennessee, and several others.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.