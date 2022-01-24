Skip to main content

South Carolina WR Picks Up WVU Offer Following Visit

The Mountaineers are in pursuit of another playmaker from the Palmetto State.

Neal Brown and his staff are still putting the finishing touches on the 2022 recruiting class, but are well ahead on the 2023 class. So far, the Mountaineers have three players committed: QB Raheim Jeter, RB Jahiem White, and DL Cameron Jackson. Two of those commits, Jeter and Jackson, hail from South Carolina and are in pursuit of another recruit from the Palmetto State, wide receiver Chris Lawson Jr. (6'1", 165 lbs) of Ridge View HS in Columbia. 

Lawson was one of several recruits to visit Morgantown recently for Junior Day and left campus with an offer from the coaching staff.

"I was extremely thankful. It’s a great offer and my first one in the Big 12. It's a great opportunity to play at a high level," Lawson told Mountaineer Maven. "They have everything you need to be successful and I love their facilities. I also like how they make it a point to help players with their school work and graduate every player."

Receivers coach Gerad Parker is the lead recruiter in Lawson's recruitment assisted by head coach Neal Brown. "We've been talking for around three months," Lawson stated. "The relationship is solid and they’re very helpful. The personal attention I received stood out to me."

In addition to West Virginia, Lawson also holds offers from Charlotte, Florida International, Louisville, NC State, Pitt, Virginia Tech, and Wake Forest. At this time, there are no leaders in his recruitment.

"It's still a little early for that. I have some camps coming up which should help me better narrow down my top five or so."

This past season, Lawson hauled in 40 receptions for 673 yards and five touchdowns.

