OFFICIAL: LB Taurus Simmons Signs with West Virginia

Recruit Profile:

LB Taurus Simmons

From: Jenkins HS/Savannah, GA

Height/Weight: 6’3” 215 lbs

Offers: Coastal Carolina, Colorado, Florida International, Georgia Southern, Georgia St, Kansas St, South Alabama, Troy, Tulane, USF.

Scouting Analysis:

Slender, but long body and will need to fill out his frame. Has tremendous closing speed and shoots gaps extremely well. Sheds blocks and contains outside run effectively.

Playing Time Projection:

With his speed and athleticism, I would be shocked if we didn’t see him playing at some point throughout the 2020 season. Will be a big piece of the defense in the latter half of his career.