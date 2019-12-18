OFFICIAL: LB Taurus Simmons Signs with West Virginia
Recruit Profile:
LB Taurus Simmons
From: Jenkins HS/Savannah, GA
Height/Weight: 6’3” 215 lbs
Offers: Coastal Carolina, Colorado, Florida International, Georgia Southern, Georgia St, Kansas St, South Alabama, Troy, Tulane, USF.
Scouting Analysis:
Slender, but long body and will need to fill out his frame. Has tremendous closing speed and shoots gaps extremely well. Sheds blocks and contains outside run effectively.
Playing Time Projection:
With his speed and athleticism, I would be shocked if we didn’t see him playing at some point throughout the 2020 season. Will be a big piece of the defense in the latter half of his career.