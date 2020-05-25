Top 2021 Linebacker Set to Make Decision Monday

Late Sunday night, class of 2021 linebacker Jaydon Hood of St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida announced on Twitter that he will be making his commitment tomorrow.

A few days ago, Hood released his "final 10 schools", which included North Carolina, Virginia Tech, Minnesota, Louisville, South Florida, Michigan, Vanderbilt, South Carolina, Miami, and West Virginia.

According to a source close to Mountaineer Maven, "It sounds like Michigan will be the choice." However, West Virginia seems like they still have an outside shot, but with Hood not having yet made a visit makes it hard to believe he lands in Morgantown.

"I think they have a great engineering program and they have a lot of other strong majors that I would be interested in," Hood said. "As for the football side, I really like the defense. I'll never forget Karl Joseph's hit vs TCU. I like him because he is a really big hitter and I pattern game after big hitters, such as him."

Hood has always viewed West Virginia as a place he'd like to visit. "My godparents are from Charleston, West Virginia, so they've been hitting me up all night, telling me who the alumi are and how great the school is. I've never been to West Virginia, but I'm excited to go see it," Hood says.

