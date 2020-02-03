MountaineerMaven
Top 2021 Offensive Line Target Talks Visit to WVU

Schuyler Callihan

This weekend housed several top recruits in Morgantown including 2021 offensive lineman Michael McLaughlin of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Pompano Beach, Florida.

McLaguhlin tells Mountaineer Maven that he had a great time on the visit and enjoyed getting to spend time with the coaching staff. "Coach [Neal] Brown took the time to have a one on one meeting with my dad and I and also got to spend a lot of time with coach Trickett and coach Moore as well," he says. "Coach Brown has made a great impression on me from the times I've been able to talk to him and my relationship is really good with coach Trickett since he is my area recruiter."

McLaughlin also holds offers from Florida State, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisville, Miami, Ole Miss, Pitt, Rutgers and a few others. He also tells Mountaineer Maven that he does plan on making another trip back to Morgantown in the near future, "The facilities were great and the recovery room equipment was outstanding. The rest of the campus was great too and I'd like to try to come back."

There is no date currently set for a return visit, but spring is an option along with this upcoming summer, should he choose to come to one of the team's camps. 

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
John Pentol
John Pentol

Editor

Always great to hear that a guy loves the facilities and the campus. Morgantown is special

