Top 2021 Quarterback: "West Virginia Will be Elite in 2-3 Years"

Schuyler Callihan

Coming fresh off of a visit to West Virginia, top 2021 quarterback Christian Veilleux (The Bullis School/Potomac, MD) came away with growing interest in then Mountaineer program.

"The visit was great, I had a wonderful time. They took me through the playbook and showed me everything they do on offense. They also talked about the position I would be in to compete in 2021," Veilleux said. "I like how they're building things. I feel like they are on the right track and that this place will be an elite program in 2-3 years," he adds.

Veilleux attends the same school as current 2020 West Virginia commit David Vincent-Okoli, who is doing his best recruiting job to bring Veilleux with him.

"We're very close friends now and we always talk about WVU and what it could do for both of us. He's obviously put in his efforts to recruit me for sure. It would definitely be cool going to school where you already have a great relationship with someone."

Veilleux tells Mountaineer Maven that he does not have a timeline of when he would like to make a decision.

He also holds offers from Buffalo, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisville, Michigan, Penn State, Pitt, Rutgers, South Carolina, Syracuse, Temple, Tennessee, Virginia Tech and a few others.

