Top 2021 WR Christian Leary Has Made His Decision

Late Tuesday night, top 2021 wide receiver Christian Leary of Edgewater High School in Orlando, Florida took to Twitter to announce his commitment to Alabama.

Leary listed West Virginia in his top six schools that he released on May 1st, which also included Florida, Oklahoma, Auburn, and Ohio State. The Mountaineers went hard after Leary, but with Andrew Wilson-Lamp (Massillon, OH) and Kaden Prather (Germantown, MD) both committed, West Virginia is still in good shape.

Other wide receivers that currently have West Virginia high on their radar are Ahmari Huggins-Bruce, Demetrius Cannon, and Andrel Anthony Jr.

