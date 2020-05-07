Top 2023 Defensive End Loves What West Virginia Has to Offer

On April 27th, the West Virginia coaching staff sent out an offer to class of 2023 defensive end Derrick Leblanc of Kissimmee, Florida.

"I'm very humbled to receive an offer from West Virginia. It's a blessing to get the attention this early, I'm truly blessed," Leblanc said of the West Virginia offer. "It's a great place to be at, great academics, and I would love to be a part of that," he added.

Leblanc also holds offers from Boston College, Michigan, Penn State, Minnesota, Pitt, Auburn, Maryland, Nebraska, Texas A & M, Ole Miss, Tennessee, USC, Alabama, Florida State, and several others.

As far as leaders are concerned, Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, and Tennessee are currently out in front. Although it is very early in his recruitment, Leblanc is picking up offers from Power Five schools at a rapid pace and is becoming a hot commodity in the 2023 class.

Leblanc informed Mountaineer Maven that he hopes to take a visit to West Virginia sometime soon, but a visit date is yet to be determined. With several big time schools getting in early on him, it will be crucial for the Mountaineers to secure a visit as early as they possibly can.

Do you think the Mountaineers will have a chance to land Leblanc in the future? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

