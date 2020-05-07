MountaineerMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Top 2023 Defensive End Loves What West Virginia Has to Offer

Schuyler Callihan

On April 27th, the West Virginia coaching staff sent out an offer to class of 2023 defensive end Derrick Leblanc of Kissimmee, Florida.

"I'm very humbled to receive an offer from West Virginia. It's a blessing to get the attention this early, I'm truly blessed," Leblanc said of the West Virginia offer. "It's a great place to be at, great academics, and I would love to be a part of that," he added.

Leblanc also holds offers from Boston College, Michigan, Penn State, Minnesota, Pitt, Auburn, Maryland, Nebraska, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Tennessee, USC, Alabama, Florida State, and several others. 

As far as leaders are concerned, Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, and Tennessee are currently out in front. Although it is very early in his recruitment, Leblanc is picking up offers from Power Five schools at a rapid pace and is becoming a hot commodity in the 2023 class. 

Leblanc informed Mountaineer Maven that he hopes to take a visit to West Virginia sometime soon, but a visit date is yet to be determined. With several big time schools getting in early on him, it will be crucial for the Mountaineers to secure a visit as early as they possibly can.

Do you think the Mountaineers will have a chance to land Leblanc in the future? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

2021 JUCO Defensive Line Target Sets Decision Date

The Mountaineers seem to be in a good position for this top juco recruit

Schuyler Callihan

Mountaineer Maven Recruiting Mailbag

It's time to open the mail and answer all of your recruiting questions

Jonathan Martin

Reviewing West Virginia's 2016 Draft Class

Taking a look at how the former Mountaineers have performed since entering the NFL

Schuyler Callihan

Inside Scoop: Movement on the Recruiting Trail

Some interesting news from this past week on the recruiting front

Jonathan Martin

Top 10 Breakout Mountaineers: No. 8 Mike O'Laughlin

Can the young tight end emerge as a weapon in the West Virginia offense?

Schuyler Callihan

Top 10 Breakout Mountaineers: No. 9 Tony Mathis

Can the youngster fill a big role in 2020?

Schuyler Callihan

by

Mahalo

West Virginia's Odds to Win 2021 National Championship

Bob Huggins has a loaded squad for the 2020-21 season

Schuyler Callihan

by

Mary jo

EXCLUSIVE: Q&A with Daryl Worley

Former West Virginia corner focused on future with Cowboys

Schuyler Callihan

Recent WVU WR Offer Has Connection to the Mountaineer Program

Is West Virginia in a good spot for this 2022 wide receiver?

Schuyler Callihan

Mountaineers Offer Coveted 2023 Offensive Lineman

West Virginia getting in on the big fella early in his recruitment

Schuyler Callihan