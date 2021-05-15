Top 2023 F Kaleb Glenn Locks in Visit to WVU

Class of 2022 forward Kaleb Glenn (6'6", 200 lbs) of Louisville, Kentucky recently locked in a visit with West Virginia on June 12th.

Glenn is considered one of the top prospects in the 2023 class and is regarded as a highly-rated four-star by most recruiting services. Earlier this week, Glenn told Mountaineer Maven that West Virginia has been one of the schools that have been pursuing him the hardest.

"They got in the mix early, they’ve been recruiting me since August. I have talked with Huggins and staff a couple of times. I like that they are a winning program with a Hall of Fame coach in Coach Huggins. Their system has put players in the pros and they think I can be the next one if I was to go there."

When you watch Glenn's tape, it's easy to see why Huggins is going hard after him - he fits the exact type of player that he is looking for in a wing. Glenn can make shots from the perimeter, attack the rim, handles the ball well, is a solid defender, and can rebound the ball at a high percentage.

Glenn says that he and the staff have already discussed the type of role he would play in the Mountaineers' system and feels like it would fit his game. "We’ve discussed that they want me to be very versatile for them. They want to use my abilities to score on the perimeter and in the post."

This past season, Glenn averaged 20.6 points and 12.6 rebounds per game while shooting 71% from the field and 45% from three-point range. He was named First-Team All-State and a MaxPreps All-American.

He also holds offers from Iowa State, Cincinnati, WKU, and Georgia Southern.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.