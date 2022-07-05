Skip to main content

Top Five + Decision Date Released for 2023 WR Carmelo Taylor

The Mountaineers are in the picture for another receiver.

West Virginia currently has three wide receivers committed in the 2023 recruiting class (Rodney Gallagher III, Tory Johnson Jr., and Elijah Caldwell) but are actively searching for one more to add to the group.

Roanoke, Virginia native Carmelo Taylor is one of a handful of prospects that is heavily considering West Virginia and now has a decision date set for July 25th. Taylor will be choosing between Maryland, Penn State, South Carolina, and WVU. 

Taylor has yet to take an official visit to West Virginia but part of that is due to the Mountaineers getting in late on him. Wide receivers coach Tony Washington sent out an offer to Taylor in late May and by that time, he already had visits scheduled with South Carolina and Penn State. Taylor has also visited Virginia Tech and South Carolina, however, they were for unofficial visits.

With a decision set for later this month, it is very unlikely that Taylor chooses WVU especially since it is the only school of his top five that he has yet to visit. Virginia Tech and Penn State are the presumed leaders in his recruitment with the Hokies having a slight edge.

