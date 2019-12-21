MountaineerMaven
Top In-State 2021 Offensive Lineman Gaining Major Interest West Virginia

Schuyler Callihan

Last weekend, the West Virginia coaching staff hosted a number of recruits, including 2021 offensive lineman Wyatt Milum of Spring Valley high school in Huntington, WV. 

Milum is being pursued by some Power Five heavyweights, holding offers from Alabama, Florida State, Georgia, Louisville, Kentucky, Michigan, Michigan State, Penn State, Notre Dame, NC State, Ohio State, Oregon, Virginia and Virginia Tech.

In the 2020 recruiting class, West Virginia was able to sign the top two prospects from the state with offensive lineman Zach Frazier and Sean Martin. That will be the goal once again in 2021 and it all starts with Milum.

"The visit went really well, I had a great time," Milum said "I got a lot of one on one time with coach Brown and coach Moore, then I got to talk to the strength and conditioning coach. They all made me and my family feel at home."

Milum noted that he does not have a top list of schools at the moment, but said it would be an honor to play for West Virginia. "It would mean so much to represent this state. For my family and friends to be able to watch every home game would be awesome. Plus, it can show that people from West Virginia can play big time football!"

At the moment, there is no timetable for a decision to be made, but a return visit to Morgantown is likely to happen this summer, possibly sooner. 

