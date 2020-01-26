MountaineerMaven
Top Stories
Basketball
WVU Womens Soccer
WVU Mens Soccer

Top In-State Offensive Lineman Talks WVU Visit, Future Plans

Schuyler Callihan

This weekend was a crucial one for West Virginia head coach Neal Brown and the Mountaineer coaching staff as they hosted a number of key prospects for junior day, including Spring Valley, WV native, Wyatt Milum.

The 6'6" 275-pound offensive lineman has all the makings of becoming a special Division I talent and has dominated his competition through his first three years of high school. He plays with great pad level, leverage and has great lateral mobility, making him a hot commodity for many schools.

Milum visited Morgantown once again this weekend and noted a few takeaways from the trip, "The visit went really well. It was a great day and they made me and my family feel at home. I also got to see the business and medical school, which was pretty cool," Milum said.

The coaching staff has pursued Milum extremely hard and those relationships are starting to build stronger by the day. "I really like how coach Moore does his run concepts and pass blocking and I just really like coach Brown a lot," he stated. "I like how he does things at West Virginia and he will turn this program around here soon."

Milum also tells Mountaineer Maven that he plans on taking his official visit sometime later in the year, but is unsure of an exact date.

In early November, Milum trimmed his list of schools down to six with West Virginia having some fairly stiff competition.

Following his last visit to Morgantown in December, Milum told Mountaineer Maven what it would mean to play for the Mountaineers. "It would mean so much to me to represent this state and for my family and friends to watch every home game would be awesome! Also to be able to show everyone that people from the state of West Virginia can play big time football!"

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

West Virginia, Missouri Game Thread

Join the discussion with fellow Mountaineer fans while the Mountaineers take on the Tigers

Christopher Hall

by

Cmoyer113

Taz Sherman is Finding his Stride Through "Being Myself"

WVU guard Taz Sherman's confidence is rising and it's starting to show in the box score

Christopher Hall

WVU Visit Exceeds Expectations for 2021 Runningback, Plans to Return

The Mountaineers left a good impression on the talented running back

Jonathan Martin

West Virginia is "High on the Radar" for 2021 Wide Receiver

Ohio receiver makes third visit to Morgantown

Jonathan Martin

BTE Mailbag: Ask Questions to WVU Signee Taj Thweatt

Send questions to WVU Basketball Signee Taj Thweatt

Schuyler Callihan

by

Kcr91

Bob Huggins Just One Win Away From Tying Rupp

Bob Huggins is sitting at 875, and needs one more to tie Adolph Rupp

John Pentol

by

Halk35

WATCH: Taz Sherman Missouri Postgame

Watch WVU guard Taz Sherman discuss the 74-51 win over Missouri

Christopher Hall

West Virginia's Second Half Surge Buries Tigers

No. 14 West Virginia cruises past Missouri in Big 12/SEC Challenge

Christopher Hall

West Virginia Defense Suffocates Missouri

The West Virginia Mountaineers defeated the Missouri Tigers 74-51 on Saturday afternoon in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

Michael Gresko

BREAKING: West Virginia Lands 2020 Running Back

The Mountaineers get their guy for the 2020 class

Schuyler Callihan

by

Daniel Woods