Top In-State Offensive Lineman Talks WVU Visit, Future Plans

This weekend was a crucial one for West Virginia head coach Neal Brown and the Mountaineer coaching staff as they hosted a number of key prospects for junior day, including Spring Valley, WV native, Wyatt Milum.

The 6'6" 275-pound offensive lineman has all the makings of becoming a special Division I talent and has dominated his competition through his first three years of high school. He plays with great pad level, leverage and has great lateral mobility, making him a hot commodity for many schools.

Milum visited Morgantown once again this weekend and noted a few takeaways from the trip, "The visit went really well. It was a great day and they made me and my family feel at home. I also got to see the business and medical school, which was pretty cool," Milum said.

The coaching staff has pursued Milum extremely hard and those relationships are starting to build stronger by the day. "I really like how coach Moore does his run concepts and pass blocking and I just really like coach Brown a lot," he stated. "I like how he does things at West Virginia and he will turn this program around here soon."

Milum also tells Mountaineer Maven that he plans on taking his official visit sometime later in the year, but is unsure of an exact date.

In early November, Milum trimmed his list of schools down to six with West Virginia having some fairly stiff competition.

Following his last visit to Morgantown in December, Milum told Mountaineer Maven what it would mean to play for the Mountaineers. "It would mean so much to me to represent this state and for my family and friends to watch every home game would be awesome! Also to be able to show everyone that people from the state of West Virginia can play big time football!"