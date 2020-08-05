MountaineerMaven
Top In-State Recruit Isaiah Johnson Chooses College Destination

Schuyler Callihan

Just past midnight on the east coast, West Virginia's top rated recruit, cornerback Isaiah Johnson, took to Twitter to announce his commitment to Arizona State.

The Bluefield, WV native chose the Sun Devils over other offers from Texas A&M, Tennessee, LSU, USC, Oklahoma, Georgia, Texas, West Virginia, and several others. 

The Mountaineers made the top 8 for Johnson, while Arizona State did not. Johnson received his offer from ASU roughly two weeks after releasing his top eight schools. Just days after receiving the offer, Johnson dropped his top five schools, which West Virginia was not featured in.

Recently, Johnson moved from Bluefield to Playa Del Ray, California and will play his final year of high school ball at St. Bernard High School.

Analysis from SI All-American on Johnson:

"Athletic and speedy, Johnson is a defensive back with some positional versatility on the back-end. He could eventually fit in well as a boundary corner with his size and athleticism, but it would not be shocking to see him grow into a starting safety in college. While there are some raw areas of his game that need to be refined, such as his transition/plant-and-drive footwork and press-man technique at the line of scrimmage, Johnson possesses elite length and speed, along with good ball skills. He will find a home in a collegiate secondary and develop into a starting-caliber back-end defender."

For a full look at Johnson's highlights, analysis, and evaluation, check out his SI All-American recruiting profile, here.

What do you think about Isaiah Johnson choosing Arizona State? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below and discuss!

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
PrincessP
PrincessP

Good Luck out in the desert young man. You WILL miss your Mountain Home. Guaranteed.

