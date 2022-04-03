Top Linebacker Target Sets Decision Date, WVU Among Five Finalists

The Mountaineers are hoping to reel in one of the nation's top linebackers.

West Virginia has five recruits committed in the 2023 class and is hoping to see that number change to six, possibly seven within the coming weeks. Top linebacker target Josiah Trotter (6'2", 230 lbs) of St. Joseph's Prep in Philadelphia, PA announced Friday evening that he will be shutting down his recruitment and choose a school on April 15th.

Trotter will be deciding between Clemson, Penn State, South Carolina, Virginia Tech, and West Virginia. He also claims offers from Arkansas, Maryland, Miami, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oregon, South Carolina, Syracuse, Tennessee, and Texas A&M.

