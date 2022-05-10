Top Schools, Decision Date Revealed for 2023 WR Target

Are you looking for the inside scoop on West Virginia football recruiting? Then, subscribe to Mountaineer Maven, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan, a name you can trust and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

At the end of March, class of 2023 wide receiver Nathan Stewart (6'5", 190 lbs) of St. Vincent Pallotti HS in Laurel, Maryland announced that he will be making his college decision on July 1st. At the time, we had a pretty good feeling of which schools he was most interested in, but he did not have a set list of schools that he would be choosing from.

On Monday, that changed as Stewart revealed that Buffalo, Howard, Maryland, Temple, UMass, and West Virginia will be the six schools that he intends to focus on. However, he is leaving the door open for other schools to get involved.

In regards to his interest in the Mountaineers, Stewart was excited to officially receive an offer back in December from Coach Brown. "I had been waiting on that moment since I attended the 7-on-7 camp last summer. The camp was really fun. I met some of the coaches and I balled out at the camp alongside my teammates."

Stewart made it to campus a month later for an unofficial visit and told Mountaineers Now that "it went well" and that he "couldn't wait to get back."

When I asked Stewart what is the main thing he is looking for in his recruitment, he quickly responded, "A passing offense that has a strong-minded offensive coordinator that knows how to utilize the wide receiver corps and a welcoming, loving coaching staff."

Given the recent hire of Graham Harrell, it's easy to see why Stewart has West Virginia toward the top of his list.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.