Top WR Target Rodney Gallagher Schedules Four Official Visits

Just as recent as last week, class of 2023 wide receiver Rodney Gallagher III (Uniontown, PA) unveiled his top eight schools which included Pitt, Texas, Virginia Tech, Notre Dame, Oregon, Penn State, Oklahoma State, and West Virginia.

Sunday morning, Gallagher mapped out his official visit schedule and will be taking OVs to West Virginia (June 3rd-5th) Notre Dame (June 10th-12th) Oklahoma State (June 13th-15th) and Penn State (June 17th-19th). Given that recruits are only permitted five official visits, Gallagher has only one spot remaining and will have to decide on where to take that final visit to between Pitt, Texas, and Oregon.

Gallagher is one of the top wide receivers in the country and will be considered an SI All-American candidate. A decision date has not been set at this time.

