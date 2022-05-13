Skip to main content

Top WVU CB Target Sets Decision Date

Another day, another date to mark down in your recruiting calendars.

One of the top cornerbacks in the state of Ohio for the class of 2023, CB Jermaine Mathews (6'0", 175 lbs) of Winton Woods HS in Cincinnati, Ohio, has set his decision date. Mathews will be shutting down his recruitment and picking his college home on July 4th.

Currently, Mathews has a top nine which consists of Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Pitt, Rutgers, Washington, and West Virginia. A source within the program recently told Mountaineers Now that it seems like the race is really between Cincinnati, Pitt, Kentucky, Kentucky, and West Virginia. 

Mathews visited WVU back in January but does not have an official date scheduled with the Mountaineers just yet. However, he does have OVs planned with Cincinnati (June 3rd-5th) and Pitt (June 24th-26th).

