Top WVU Commit Rodney Gallagher Gives Huge Update on Recruitment

Big news for the Mountaineers.

If you hearing a lot of loud noise in the Morgantown area, don't fret. That's probably just the West Virginia football coaching staff celebrating the news of top commit Rodney Gallagher III announcing that he is "locked in" with WVU and will be signing with the program on December 21st.

Gallagher, a lifelong Mountaineer fan, committed to the program last May but when uncertainty surrounded the coaching staff's future at WVU following a disappointing season, Gallagher began to formulate some backup options. He took a visit to Penn State, but it was nothing more than a plan 'B'. 

WVU President E. Gordon Gee, in conjunction with new athletic director Wren Baker, announced that Neal Brown would be retained as the head football coach for the 2023 season a couple of weeks back. Following an in-home visit from wide receivers coach Tony Washington and safeties coach Dontae Wright, the talented receiver shut his recruitment down for good.

