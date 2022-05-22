Top WVU Target Bumps Up Decision Date to This Week

Are you looking for the inside scoop on West Virginia football recruiting? Then, subscribe to Mountaineer Maven, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan, a name you can trust and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

As Area304+ subscribers heard a few days ago, class of 2023 wide receiver Rodney Gallagher (Uniontown, PA) will be moving up his decision date from July 4th to this Wednesday, May 25th, at 3 p.m. EST.

Gallagher holds offers from the majority of Power Five schools and is considered to be the primary target for the West Virginia coaching staff. Gallagher will choose from eight schools - Notre Dame, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Penn State, Pitt, Texas. Virginia Tech, and West Virginia.

Last week, I put in my prediction for where Gallagher's commitment, which can be found here on the WVU Football Recruiting Hot Board. My predictions are 5/5 this cycle and 22/23 dating back to last year.

