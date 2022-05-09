Top WVU WR Target Rodney Gallagher Sets Decision Date

West Virginia is set to make a strong push for one of the best receivers on the board.

Uniontown, PA wide receiver Rodney Gallagher III is considered a priority for the West Virginia coaching staff in the 2023 recruiting cycle and has been for quite some time. The Western PA product has garnered interest from Power Five schools all over the country, but recently narrowed his list to just eight schools - Notre Dame, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Penn State, Pitt, Texas, Virginia Tech, and West Virginia.

Out of those eight schools, only five of them will be able to host Gallagher on an official visit. So far, Gallagher has four visit dates locked in; West Virginia (June 3rd-5th), Notre Dame (June 10th-12th), Oklahoma State (June 13th-15th), and Penn State (June 17th-19th). Gallagher has visited Pitt several times, so don't be surprised if the fifth visit goes to another school that he hasn't been to yet.

On Sunday evening, Gallagher tweeted out that he will be making his decision on July 4th. Over the years, West Virginia has had some good luck on the recruiting trail on and around the fourth of July receiving commitments from CB Jacolby Spells (c/o 2022) and RB Kennedy McKoy (c/o 2016), while WR Winston Wright (c/o 2019) and WR Sam James (c/o 2018) each committed within two days of the holiday.

